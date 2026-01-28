Sabres' Tage Thompson: Dominant January continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson had a goal and an assist in a 7-4 victory over Toronto on Tuesday.
His scoring streak now stands at four games and five points, including three goals, and seven shots. Thompson been dominant in January. He has been held off the scoresheet just twice in 13 games, and he's scored eight goals and added 10 helpers. It's not Nikita Kucherov dominant, but it's impressive.
