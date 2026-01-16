Thompson had a hat trick and two assists in a 5-3 win over Montreal on Thursday.

Thompson's second goal was the 200th of his career; it stood as the winner. He's on a six-game, 12-point scoring streak that includes five goals, seven assists and 16 shots. Overall, Thompson has 25 goals, 24 assists and 159 shots in 46 games, and that puts him on pace for a 45 goal season. But most importantly, Thompson has put up points in 15 of his last 18 games (11 goals, 12 assists), and that has helped key the Sabres to an amazing 15-3-0 run since early December.