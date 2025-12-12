Thompson scored a goal on five shots, dished a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Thompson tied the game at 9:12 of the second period and then helped out on a Zach Benson goal a few minutes later. The 28-year-old Thompson has scored in three straight contests and has six points, including four on the power play, in that span. For the season, he's at 15 goals, 28 points (nine on the power play), 113 shots on net, 35 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 31 appearances in a top-line role.