Thompson (upper body) won't return to Wednesday's game against Carolina.

Thompson missed Monday's practice because of an upper-body injury and was initially questionable for Wednesday's outing as a result. It's not clear though if Thompson left the game because of the same upper-body injury or due to a new issue. He recorded a shot and a minus-1 rating in 11:16 of ice time before exiting the contest. The 25-year-old entered Wednesday's action with 34 goals and 68 points in 49 games in 2022-23. If Thompson is unavailable for any significant period of time, then Dylan Cozens might be asked to play a bigger role.