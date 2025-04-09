Thompson scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 3-0 victory over the Hurricanes.

He snapped a puck past Pyotr Kochetkov early in the second period to open the scoring, and it was all the support James Reimer would need. Thompson has found the back of the net in five straight games, racking up eight tallies in total over that hot streak, and he's up to 44 goals and 71 points in 71 appearances on the season. With five games left on the Sabres' schedule, Thompson needs three more goals to tie his career high.