Thompson had two assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over New Jersey.

Thompson helped the Sabres pull away down the stretch, assisting on goals by Owen Power and Jeff Skinner as Buffalo's lead grew from 3-2 to 5-2. Power's goal was the first of the defenseman's young career. Thompson has seven points in his last five games and 65 on the season, as he's emerged as a player to build around for Buffalo up front along with Power and Rasmus Dahlin on defense.