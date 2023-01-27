Thompson recorded a goal and an assist in a 3-2 victory against Winnipeg on Thursday.

Thompson's marker came at 14:15 of the second period and extended the Sabres' lead to 2-0. He has 34 goals and 68 points in 48 contests in 2022-23. That matches his point total from last season, but he recorded those 68 points over 78 outings during the 2021-22 campaign. Thompson is also on a six-game scoring streak and has recorded three goals and 10 points over that span.