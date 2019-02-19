Thompson will look to end his eight-game point drought in Tuesday's contest with the Panthers.

Thompson has been held off the scoresheet during his past eight games, which led to him being a healthy scratch in the midst of his drought. He's shown flashes of potential, but hasn't been able to bring that effort consistently. Sitting at just 11 points in 50 games, he only provides value for the deepest of leagues. Even then, his peripherals aren't great, with 89 shots on goal and 49 hits being his most notable contributions.