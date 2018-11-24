Sabres' Tage Thompson: Finding scoring touch
Thompson has goals in two of his past three games.
Thompson's two goals are his first pair as a Sabre. It still leaves him with only three points in 16 games. However, he's spent most of his time on the fourth line, but has recently been utilized on the second line left wing. This opportunity may be allowing Thompson to tap into his offensive potential that warranted him being a first round draft selection back in 2016.
