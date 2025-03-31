Thompson netted two power-play goals and fired six shots on net in Sunday's 8-5 win over Washington.

Both of Thompson's tallies were scored with a man advantage. His first goal tied the game at one apiece before his second tally put the Sabres up 5-3. The 27-year-old star has 38 goals, 65 points and 213 shots on net in 67 appearances this season. Thompson's two goals Sunday helped him tie his second-highest goal total in a season with 38, which he also scored in the 2021-22 campaign. He is currently tied for third in the NHL in goals with Tampa Bay's Brayden Point and Winnipeg's Kyle Connor. Thompson has shot the puck exceptionally well in March with 10 goals in March and 14 points overall. With the pressure off as the Sabres are close to being eliminated from the playoffs, Thompson should continue to thrive in fantasy and could break the 70-point mark for the second time in his career.