Thompson scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 3-1 win over Boston.

He one-timed a sweet feed from Connor Clifton from the high-slot that exploded off his stick so fast that Linus Ullmark didn't have a chance. It was Thompson's first goal since his injury return, and his first since early November. With just seven goals and seven assists in 18 games, Thompson is far off his massive 47-goal total from last season. But he has the talent to carry the Sabres and your fantasy squad with a couple of snaps of his powerful wrists. Be sure he's back in an active role because a streak is coming.