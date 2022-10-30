Thompson scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Chicago.

Both goals came in the third to force overtime. Thompson narrowed the score to 3-2 on a rebound at 11:55 of the third and then tied things up when he batted the puck out of the air near the left post after a wraparound attempt by Jeff Skinner. This was Thompson's first multi-goal and multi-point game this season, and he has six points (three goals, three assists) in eight games.