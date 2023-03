Thompson is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury and will be a game-time decision Monday against Montreal, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Thompson was also a game-time call for Saturday's matchup with the Islanders before he logged 17:03 of ice time in the contest during Buffalo's 2-0 victory. If Thompson can't play versus the Canadiens, Casey Mittelstadt is projected to center the top line.