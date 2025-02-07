Thompson (concussion) will be a game-time decision versus Nashville on Saturday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Thompson participated in a full practice Friday, including seeing duty on the first power play. The 27-year-old sat out Tuesday's game against Columbus. Thompson was red-hot before his injury, picking up four goals and eight points in his last three games. Thompson has 26 goals and 22 assists over 47 contests this season.
