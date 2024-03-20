Thompson notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

Thompson set up the second of Rasmus Dahlin's goals, which came with 22 seconds left in the game. With three goals and four assists over his last six outings, Thompson is surging and giving the Sabres a chance to compete for a playoff spot. The 26-year-old forward is up to 42 points, 210 shots on net, 62 hits and a minus-8 rating through 59 outings. Compared to his 94-point campaign from last season, he's been a significant disappointment in fantasy this year, but he's still a top-six forward that can make a heavy impact.