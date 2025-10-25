Thompson scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist, blocked two shots, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Thompson helped out on a Jiri Kulich goal in the first period before scoring one of his own in the second. The tally was just the second of the season for Thompson, who has a pair of 40-goal seasons under his belt. He's opened 2025-26 with six points, 32 shots, 17 hits, five blocks, 10 PIM and a minus-4 rating over eight appearances in a top-line role.