Thompson scored an empty-net goal and placed two shots on target in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Thompson's empty-net tally brought his goal streak up to six games. With the twine finder, the 28-year-old center has 12 goals, 21 points and 84 shots on net through 22 appearances this season. During his impressive run of play, he has six goals and nine points in his last six contests. Thompson's shooting percentage has skyrocketed during the goal streak and currently sits at 14.1 percent, which is close to his career average. Fantasy managers who drafted him have been rewarded for their patience, as Buffalo's top-line center has shown no signs of slowing down lately. Regardless of when his streak ends, Thompson could be on his way to hitting the 80-point mark for the second time in his career if he can stay healthy.