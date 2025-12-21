Thompson scored a goal and put four shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Islanders.

Thompson maintained his elite stretch of play Saturday, as he doubled the Sabres' lead midway through the second period. With the twine finder, he is up to 18 goals, 31 points, 123 shots on net and 37 hits through 34 games this season. The 28-year-old forward has been on fire as of late, as he used Saturday's score to extend his goal streak to six games. He has added three assists and 22 shots on goal during that stretch, proving that he hasn't lost a step in his ability to maintain a high shot volume. With the 2026 Winter Olympic Games roster selections right around the corner, Thompson is heating up at the right time to make a strong case for his inclusion on Team USA. With 40-plus goal potential, Thompson's category coverage makes him an elite player in fantasy even after his goal streak ends.