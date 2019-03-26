Sabres' Tage Thompson: Goalless in 22 straight games
Thompson will look to end his lengthy goal drought during Tuesday's meeting in Ottawa.
Thompson is struggling through a lengthy goal drought, having not scored a goal in 22 straight contests. He has just a single assist during that span, bringing his total up to 12 points on the season. He's been a healthy scratch four times during this drought, and could see himself back in the press box again if he can't pick up a point soon.
