Thompson will look to end his lengthy goal drought during Tuesday's meeting in Ottawa.

Thompson is struggling through a lengthy goal drought, having not scored a goal in 22 straight contests. He has just a single assist during that span, bringing his total up to 12 points on the season. He's been a healthy scratch four times during this drought, and could see himself back in the press box again if he can't pick up a point soon.

More News
Our Latest Stories