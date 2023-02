Thompson (upper body) will play Saturday per coach Don Granato, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Thompson left his last game on Feb. 1 early due to his injury, but the All-Star break and the CBA mandated five-day break, helped out as he will not miss a game. Thompson has been outstanding this season, with 34 goals and 34 assists in only 50 games, already tying his career high in points set last season in 78 games.