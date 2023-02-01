Thompson (upper body) will play Wednesday versus Carolina, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Thompson missed Monday's practice due to an upper-body issue, but should slot into his usual featured role skating on the top line and the No. 1 power-play unit against the Hurricanes. The 25-year-old winger has been exceptional this season, having racked up 34 goals, 68 points and 199 shots on net through only 49 games.