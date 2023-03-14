Thompson logged an assist and seven shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Thompson set up Alex Tuch with an impressive backhanded feed to tie the game 2-2 in the third period. Thompson has scored just once in his last seven games, though he's logged four assists in his last three contests. He should see a boost in production with Tuch's return to Buffalo's top line. The 25-year-old Thompson is up to 42 goals and 87 points, both career highs, through 66 games this season.