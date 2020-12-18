Thompson has fully recovered from the shoulder surgery he underwent in January, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Thompson only appeared in one game last campaign before missing the rest of the season due to his shoulder injury, but the Sabres obviously have faith in him, as they signed him to a three-year, $4.2 million extension in October despite his limited sample size at the NHL level. The 6-foot-6 American will be a full-time player for Buffalo in 2020-21, but he'll be playing in a checking role on the third line, and thus won't have much offensive upside.