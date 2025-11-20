Thompson scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.

Thompson tied the game at 2-2 in the second period, but the Sabres' momentum fizzled out in the third. His goal streak is up to four games, and five of his 10 tallies on the year have come in his last six outings. The center is up to 18 points, 78 shots on net, 27 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 20 appearances.