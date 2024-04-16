Thompson (lower body) is expected to be available for training camp in the fall after being injured in Monday's season finale against Tampa Bay, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
Thompson won't be an option for Team USA at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, but the injury won't impact his offseason training. The 26-year-old forward accounted for 29 goals, 56 points, 246 shots on net and 79 hits in 71 games during the 2023-24 campaign.
