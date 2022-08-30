Thompson signed a seven-year, $50 million contract extension with the Sabres on Tuesday.

Thompson's new deal will keep him in Buffalo for the rest of this decade, as he has one year remaining on his previous contract. The 24-year-old was able to get the long-term deal done after a breakout 2021-22, which saw him rack up 38 goals and 30 assists in 78 games. He's now locked in as a major part of the Sabres' core, which should all but guarantee him a top-six role for years to come.