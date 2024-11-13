Thompson (lower body) is day-to-day and might still play Thursday versus St. Louis, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Thompson left Monday's 7-5 loss to Montreal due to the injury. Despite logging just 6:49 in that match, Thompson found the back of the net, extending his goal-scoring streak to four games. Thompson has 11 goals and 18 points in 16 appearances in 2024-25. If he isn't available Thursday, then Dylan Cozens and Ryan McLeod will likely be asked to play bigger roles.