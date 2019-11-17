Sabres' Tage Thompson: Jumps to big club
The Sabres recalled Thompson from AHL Rochester on Sunday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Thompson will draw in for Sunday's game against the Blackhawks since Johan Larsson (upper body) and Kyle Okposo (undisclosed) are on the shelf. This will be the 22-year-old's first NHL game of the season, and he marked 12 points and a minus-22 rating with the Sabres last year.
