Thompson scored a goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

Thompson gave the Sabres the lead midway through the second period with his 22nd goal of the season, but the team was unable to hold on to the lead the rest of the way. Thompson has been on a tear of late, as he's scored in three consecutive games while riding a five-game point streak. He's tallied 10 points (four goals, six assists) across 10 games since the beginning of January.