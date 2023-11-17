Thompson (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Friday, per the NHL media site.

Thompson's demotion shouldn't come as a surprise considering he was labeled week-to-week by coach Don Granato. With both Eric Comrie and Zach Benson coming off IR, the Sabres needed the free up a roster spot. The Arizona native is slightly off his pace from last season when he racked up 94 points, including 47 goals, in 78 games.