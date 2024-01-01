Thompson scored his 10th goal of the season in Sunday's 5-1 loss to Ottawa.
He spoiled Anton Forsberg's shutout bid late in the first period by converting a Senators turnover in their own zone. Thompson is heating up, delivering three goals and six points over his last five games, but he still remains behind his breakout 2022-23 pace with 21 points through 28 contests on the season.
