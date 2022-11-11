Thompson scored two goals, one on the power play, in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Golden Knights.
It's the fourth time in the last seven games Thompson has delivered a multi-point performance. The 25-year-old's hot streak has him with 10 goals and 18 points through 14 contests to begin the season, and his 2021-22 breakout is looking less like a fluke and more like Thompson just scratching the surface of his upside.
