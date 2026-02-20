Sabres' Tage Thompson: Likely to play in gold-medal game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson, who is dealing with a foot injury, is expected to be available for Sunday's gold-medal game versus Canada, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.
Thompson blocked a shot off his foot and was unable to finish Thursday's 6-2 win over Slovakia. The 28-year-old looks set to play through the issue Sunday, though it's unclear if the Sabres will give him any time off once the NHL campaign resumes. It'll be worth checking in on Thompson's status before Sunday's title game.
