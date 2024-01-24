Thompson recorded an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.

Thompson snapped a four-game point drought with the helper on Kyle Okposo's tally late in the third period. The 26-year-old Thompson had eight points across six outings prior to his recent slump. It's been a streaky year for the top-line center, who is at 28 points, 123 shots on net, 36 hits and a minus-10 rating through 37 contests on the year.