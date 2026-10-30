Thompson scored three goals on four shots and added two power-play assists in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Ducks.

Thompson scored the last goal of a frenetic first period and tallied two goals in a 15-second span late in the second to earn the natural hat trick. He had as many points Thursday as he had in his previous seven games combined. Thompson can do this every now and then -- he is a three-time 40-goal scorer, after all. He has eight tallies, seven helpers, 55 shots, 10 hits and a plus-4 rating through 13 outings in a top-line role this season.