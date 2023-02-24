Thompson scored three goals Thursday in a 6-5 overtime win over the Lightning.

It's the fourth time this season that hats have flown for the now 39-goal man. Thompson's first came on a second-period power play. He finished a nice cross-ice pass from Jeff Skinner at the right post. Skinner set him up a few minutes later with a stretch pass and Thompson scored on a breakaway. He completed the hattie early in the third, slipping a backhander five-hole on Andrei Vasilevskiy on yet another breakaway. Thompson is on a four-game, six-point scoring streak (four goals, two assists).