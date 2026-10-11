Thompson tallied a power-play goal, launched six shots on net and served two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Utah.

Thompson's power-play goal was the lone bright spot for Buffalo on Saturday, where he brought the puck coast-to-coast before firing a shot that snuck past the near side of Utah's Karel Vejmelka. With the highlight-reel twine finder, the 28-year-old Thompson is up to three goals, five points and a league-leading 29 shots on net across five games. He's averaging nearly six shots on goal per game, which makes him an elite fantasy option in leagues that value the creation of goal-scoring chances. He has a solid chance to contend for the 40-plus goal threshold for the third consecutive season in the 2026-27 campaign.