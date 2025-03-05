Thompson score a goal Tuesday in a 6-2 loss to San Jose.
It was Thompson's 30th goal of the season, and his second goal in his last two games. He has 19 points, including 11 goals, and 51 shots in his last 16 games. Thompson's 53 points in 54 games leads the Sabres in scoring.
