Thompson (upper body) won't play against Columbus on Tuesday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Thompson is day-to-day after being injured in Sunday's 4-3 win over New Jersey. Buffalo visits Nashville on Saturday before a 13-day break due to the 4 Nations Face-Off. It's unclear whether or not Thompson will return before the tournament. He has accounted for 26 goals, 48 points, 145 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and 42 hits across 47 appearances this season. Based on Tuesday's morning skate, Isak Rosen will replace Thompson on the team's top line.