Thompson scored a goal on two shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

Over the last nine games, Thompson has put together six multi-point efforts. By his explosive scoring standards recently, this was a fairly mundane performance, but it was also a strong tone-setter as the Sabres took the lead 54 seconds into the game with his goal. The 25-year-old is up to 24 goals, 46 points, 137 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 30 contests. He's earned 20 of his points with the man advantage.