Thompson scored a goal on five shots, added an assist, went plus-2 and logged three hits in Monday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Thompson has three goals and three helpers over his last five outings since a one-game absence with an upper-body injury. He tied the game at 1-1 just 49 seconds into the first period and set up Alex Tuch later in the frame for what ended up being the game-winner. Thompson is up to 21 tallies, 41 points, 207 shots on net, 60 hits and a minus-9 rating through 58 appearances. He'll fall well short of his last two campaigns, but his top-line role continues to make him an interesting option in fantasy.