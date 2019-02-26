Thompson is a healthy scratch for Tuedsay's game versus the Flyers, Joe Yerdon of The Athletic reports.

He's in the midst of a 12-game pointless slump, and the 21-year-old has a minus-4 rating and just 19 shots on net in that span. Scott Wilson will fill his place on the third line, and Thompson's next chance to enter the lineup will be Friday versus the Penguins.