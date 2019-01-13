Sabres' Tage Thompson: Picks up goal
Thompson lit the lamp in Saturday's loss to the Lightning.
That's Thompson's third point in his past five contests, two of which being goals. He's been playing in Buffalo's top six, and seeing time on the power play. He has 10 points in 38 games on the year, and gains a boost in value for as long as he can hang on to a top six position.
