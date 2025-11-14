Thompson scored a power-play goal on five shots and added an assist in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

This was Thompson's second multi-point effort in the last three contests. The 28-year-old is still finding ways to stay involved on offense, but the Sabres are getting inconsistent performances from the rest of the roster. For the season, Thompson is at 14 points (five on the power play), 66 shots on net, 24 hits, 11 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 17 outings.