The Sabres put Thompson (personal) on non-roster reserve Thursday.

Thompson was a late scratch Wednesday. He was replaced in the lineup by Tyson Jost but Casey Mittelstadt eventually took his place on the top line between Alex Tuch and Jeff Skinner. Thompson has nine goals and 19 points in 26 games this season, a far cry from last season when he managed 47 goals and 94 points in 78 contests.