Thompson (upper body) will return to the lineup Saturday versus Edmonton, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Thompson sat out Thursday in Nashville. He has not picked up a point in his last three contests, but he did manage eight shots on goal. Thompson has 18 goals and 17 assists in 53 appearances this season, a far cry from last year's outstanding campaign, when he had 47 goals and 47 assists. He will center the first line, alongside Zach Benson and John-Jason Peterka.