Thompson (upper body) will rejoin the lineup versus the Panthers on Tuesday, WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Thompson is back in action following a three-game stint on the shelf due to his upper-body issue. Prior to his absence, the 25-year-old Phoenix native was rolling with three goals, six assists and 35 shots in his prior 12 contests. With the winger cleared to play, he should reclaim his spot on both the top line and NO. 1 power-play unit.