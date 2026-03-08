Sabres' Tage Thompson: Point streak hits 10 games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Predators.
Thompson has six goals and five assists during his 10-game point streak. While that's not exactly explosive offense, he's doing his part to provide steady scoring from the top line for a team that's getting offense from everywhere. With the tally, Thompson has 34 goals, 66 points, 221 shots on net, 58 hits, 38 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 63 appearances this season.
