Sabres' Tage Thompson: Pots 21 points in last 15 games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson scored a goal Saturday in a 5-0 win over the Islanders.
Thompson is on a modest three-game, three-point (two goals, one assist) scoring streak, and he has 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) and 51 shots in 15 games since the December break. One goal and five of the assists in that span have come on the power play. At his current scoring pace, Thompson will record his third 40-plus goal season in his last four.
More News
-
Sabres' Tage Thompson: Tallies in Tuesday's win•
-
Sabres' Tage Thompson: Dominating performance over Habs•
-
Sabres' Tage Thompson: Two power-play helpers Wednesday•
-
Sabres' Tage Thompson: Pots two points Saturday•
-
Sabres' Tage Thompson: Scores early in win•
-
Sabres' Tage Thompson: Three points in win•