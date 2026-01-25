Thompson scored a goal Saturday in a 5-0 win over the Islanders.

Thompson is on a modest three-game, three-point (two goals, one assist) scoring streak, and he has 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) and 51 shots in 15 games since the December break. One goal and five of the assists in that span have come on the power play. At his current scoring pace, Thompson will record his third 40-plus goal season in his last four.