Thompson scored five goals -- two on the power play -- to go with a power-play assist and nine shots on goal in Wednesday's 9-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Thompson's first period was enough to satisfy fantasy managers for the whole week, as he potted four goals and added an assist as the Sabres took a 6-0 lead into the first intermission. Three of the goals formed a natural hat trick as Buffalo doubled its lead from 3-0 to 6-0, and the last two of those came on the man advantage. He added his fifth tally of the night in the second period. Thompson's prolific first period pushed him up to the 20-goal mark for the season, and his second-period marker gave him eight goals and six assists during his current five-game point streak. Thompson's cementing his place as an elite center after last season's breakout 38-goal campaign.